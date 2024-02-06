All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 13, 2023

Feeling the love at the gas pump

Pump prices remain on a downward arc with the approach of Valentine's Day, with the average U.S. price dropping to $3.42 Saturday and to $3.09 in Missouri, according to AAA. Gas prices have fallen every day since Jan. 28, "with fewer people fueling up and lower costs for oil," reported the auto club federation. "If gas demand and oil costs remain lower, drivers likely will see pump prices drop through the coming week."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A motorist fills his tank Jan. 6 at Kidd's, 103 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices are inching downward in advance of Valentine's Day, said AAA.
A motorist fills his tank Jan. 6 at Kidd's, 103 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices are inching downward in advance of Valentine's Day, said AAA.Jeff Long

Pump prices remain on a downward arc with the approach of Valentine's Day, with the average U.S. price dropping to $3.42 Saturday and to $3.09 in Missouri, according to AAA.

Gas prices have fallen every day since Jan. 28, "with fewer people fueling up and lower costs for oil," reported the auto club federation. "If gas demand and oil costs remain lower, drivers likely will see pump prices drop through the coming week."

Hawaii and Texas claim the costliest and cheapest U.S. gas Saturday, at $4.89 and $3 per gallon, respectively.

In Missouri, gas is 5 cents lower than a week ago but is 16 cents higher than a month ago.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County averages Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.07.
  • Perry: $3.08.
  • Scott: $3.14.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.94 (cash only) to $3.19.
  • Jackson: $2.89 to $3.12.
  • Scott City: $3.09.
  • Perryville: $2.99 to $3.19.

Diesel's average price in Missouri was $4.06 Saturday, down 7 cents from a week ago and 4 cents cheaper than a month ago.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 22
Professional development: business leaders on the impact of ...
BusinessDec. 22
An upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a...
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy