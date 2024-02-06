Feeling the love at the gas pump

Pump prices remain on a downward arc with the approach of Valentine's Day, with the average U.S. price dropping to $3.42 Saturday and to $3.09 in Missouri, according to AAA.

Gas prices have fallen every day since Jan. 28, "with fewer people fueling up and lower costs for oil," reported the auto club federation. "If gas demand and oil costs remain lower, drivers likely will see pump prices drop through the coming week."

Hawaii and Texas claim the costliest and cheapest U.S. gas Saturday, at $4.89 and $3 per gallon, respectively.

In Missouri, gas is 5 cents lower than a week ago but is 16 cents higher than a month ago.