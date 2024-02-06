Feeling the love at the gas pump

Pump prices remain on a downward arc with the approach of Valentine's Day, with the average U.S. price dropping to $3.42 Saturday and to $3.09 in Missouri, according to AAA.
Gas prices have fallen every day since Jan. 28, "with fewer people fueling up and lower costs for oil," reported the auto club federation. "If gas demand and oil costs remain lower, drivers likely will see pump prices drop through the coming week."
Hawaii and Texas claim the costliest and cheapest U.S. gas Saturday, at $4.89 and $3 per gallon, respectively.
In Missouri, gas is 5 cents lower than a week ago but is 16 cents higher than a month ago.
Diesel's average price in Missouri was $4.06 Saturday, down 7 cents from a week ago and 4 cents cheaper than a month ago.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.