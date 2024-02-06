Feeding American honors SEMO Food Bank

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, operating facilities in Jackson and Sikeston, Missouri, has received a Living Our Values award from Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, pantries and meal programs.
SEMO Food Bank serves 16 counties in Southeast Missouri.
