Feds, Wal-Mart allege canned-tuna prices were fixed

BANGKOK -- Executives of the most popular tuna brands in the U.S. -- Chicken of the Sea, Bumble Bee and StarKist -- conspired to keep prices high for consumers with a taste for one of America's favorite sandwich ingredients, according to criminal and civil court records updated last week.

A typical can of tuna today costs about $1.50, and the U.S. Department of Justice said that price may be the result of price fixing by Thai, South Korean and U.S. seafood dealers, while major retailers are suing, alleging they've been ripped off.

The U.S. government began investigating criminal price fixing among the three companies more than two years ago.

Together, the companies supply about 80 percent of the $1.7 billion of canned tuna sold annually in the United States, according to the court records.

Following up, Wal-Mart and other top retailers filed civil lawsuits.

Tuna caught by foreign fishermen aboard American boats are lined up at the Honolulu Fish Auction at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Caleb Jones ~ Associated Press

Those cases were updated last week with an appendix first reported by Undercurrent News that singles out dozens of tuna executives, roping in some of the wealthiest businessmen in Thailand, where Chicken of the Sea's parent company, Thai Union, is based.

"Thai Union does not comment on ongoing legal matters," the company said in a statement.