All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 7, 2017

FedEx, in online pivot, backs away from holiday surcharges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx will skip special charges for most packages shipped during the holiday season this year as it seeks to undercut rival UPS in a fight for a larger share of the millions of items now bought online. FedEx Corp. said Thursday it won't charge extra for peak-season residential deliveries unless the package requires extra handling, such as for very large items...

Associated Press
FedEx Express trucks sit idle at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Virginia. FedEx Corp. said there will only be a surcharge during the holiday season on packages that need additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized. The move comes as the package delivery company and rival UPS jockey for customers that are increasingly doing their holiday shopping online and have packages shipped.
FedEx Express trucks sit idle at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Virginia. FedEx Corp. said there will only be a surcharge during the holiday season on packages that need additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized. The move comes as the package delivery company and rival UPS jockey for customers that are increasingly doing their holiday shopping online and have packages shipped.Steve Helber ~ Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx will skip special charges for most packages shipped during the holiday season this year as it seeks to undercut rival UPS in a fight for a larger share of the millions of items now bought online.

FedEx Corp. said Thursday it won't charge extra for peak-season residential deliveries unless the package requires extra handling, such as for very large items.

On an average day, FedEx delivers more than 12 million packages to businesses and homes, but that can jump to 25 million on peak days in December.

Residential shipments represent a much smaller share of the company's revenue, but they are growing faster because of the rise of online shopping.

Residential deliveries are relatively inefficient because homes are so spread out, and a driver might take one package to a house instead of several to a business. That raises costs for FedEx.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The shipper, based in Memphis, said from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24, it will add surcharges of $3 for packages needing special handling, $25 for oversized items and $300 for unauthorized shipments.

FedEx's announcement comes two months after UPS announced surcharges that will affect shipments in some weeks near Black Friday and Christmas.

United Parcel Service Inc. said it would add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. It will add a fee of between 81 and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23. There are other charges for oversized packages.

In addition, UPS will charge a peak surcharge on some international air-shipping routes.

UPS, based in Atlanta, did not comment on the maneuver by FedEx.

In a recent interview, UPS CEO David Abney said his company used the surcharges to encourage big shippers to adjust some promotions and shipments to help UPS smooth its holiday-season volumes.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 17
Nvidia's star dims again as Wall Street trims some of its st...
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy