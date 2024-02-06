FedEx, in online pivot, backs away from holiday surcharges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx will skip special charges for most packages shipped during the holiday season this year as it seeks to undercut rival UPS in a fight for a larger share of the millions of items now bought online.

FedEx Corp. said Thursday it won't charge extra for peak-season residential deliveries unless the package requires extra handling, such as for very large items.

On an average day, FedEx delivers more than 12 million packages to businesses and homes, but that can jump to 25 million on peak days in December.

Residential shipments represent a much smaller share of the company's revenue, but they are growing faster because of the rise of online shopping.

Residential deliveries are relatively inefficient because homes are so spread out, and a driver might take one package to a house instead of several to a business. That raises costs for FedEx.