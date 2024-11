Federal regulator moves to mostly ban arbitration clauses

NEW YORK -- Consumers could band together to sue their banks or credit-card companies under a federal rule issued last week that's likely to face resistance from Congressional Republicans and the White House.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decided to ban most types of mandatory arbitration clauses, which require credit-card or bank customers to use a mediator when they have a dispute -- often giving up their right to sue in court.

Mandatory arbitration clauses are found in the fine print of tens of millions of financial products, from credit cards to checking accounts. Because consumers generally don't read the fine print on the agreements for their checking accounts and credit cards carefully, they often are unaware they are subject to arbitration.

Those clauses are not symbolic. They are used heavily by banks. Even Wells Fargo banned customers from filing class-action lawsuits against it during the height of its sales-practices problems until pressure from politicians and outside groups led the bank to waive that right earlier this year.

Consumer advocates have been pushing for years for stricter federal regulation of these types of clauses. The clauses, said Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are a way for banks and other financial companies to "sidestep the legal system."

"The rule will help to combat the culture of companies profiting from charging illegal fees and committing other crimes against their customers," said Rohit Chopra, senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, an umbrella group for dozens of consumer-advocacy organizations.

Banks have opposed banning arbitration clauses, arguing arbitration is a more efficient way of handling small disputes, and class-action lawsuits largely benefit the lawyers handling the cases.

But there also is a bottom-line impact: Banks could be exposed to billions of dollars in lawsuits from customers.

In a hypothetical example, a consumer wanting to dispute a $35 overdraft charge likely will not hire a lawyer to sue his or her bank; however, a group of consumers who were affected individually by the $35 charge are more likely to dispute it collectively.

"We are not happy, but it's not surprising," said Richard Hunt, president of the Consumer Bankers Association, the trade and lobbying group that represents large retail banks such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and others.