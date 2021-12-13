A FedEx driver in Alabama was charged Friday with five counts of cargo theft, a Class D felony, for dumping hundreds of packages into a ravine before Thanksgiving.
Deandre Charleston admitted to dumping packages five different times between Nov. 17 and 24, telling investigators he didn't want to deliver them.
The discarded packages were discovered by police.
Charleston told police that at the time of the dumps, he had recently lost a family member and other issues in his life contributed to him making "poor choices."
On July 20, 2010, Lance Kinder of Oran, Missouri, a former U.S. Postal Service employee, was sentenced to five years probation and six months of home confinement for failure to deliver up to 1,000 pieces of mail in August and November 2009.
Kinder admitted to federal prosecutors he had dumped some mail into the Diversion Channel.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.