Federal ban on certain light bulbs coming soon

Retailers, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, will be banned from selling incandescent light bulbs in the United States, with regulators saying the move toward light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs will save consumers an estimated $3 billion annually on utility bills and will cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years.
"The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products (such as LEDs) and this move will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future," said Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in extended remarks on the subject last year.
Under the new rules, incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs will be prohibited in favor of LED alternatives.
According to the most recent Residential Energy Consumption Survey, 47% of U.S. households use mostly or only LEDs.
REC Survey officials said the energy regulations will particularly impact lower-income Americans.
Only 39% of households with incomes of $20,000 or less annually currently use LEDs.
"While LEDs are more efficient and generally longer-lasting than incandescent bulbs, they currently cost more," a coalition of free market and consumer groups opposed to the coming ban wrote in a statement submitted to DOE.
