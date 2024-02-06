All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 31, 2023

Fed raises rates yet again

Federal Reserve officials announced Wednesday, July 26, that they will raise the Fed's key interest rate to 5.3%. The increase is the 11th the Fed has instituted in the past 17 months, pushing the rate to its highest level in 22 years. Higher rates mean more expensive borrowing costs for businesses and consumers...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jerome Powell
Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve officials announced Wednesday, July 26, that they will raise the Fed's key interest rate to 5.3%.

The increase is the 11th the Fed has instituted in the past 17 months, pushing the rate to its highest level in 22 years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Higher rates mean more expensive borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

The Fed's overriding goal in these repeated hikes, according to Fed chairman Jerome Powell, is to reduce inflation to a 2% level.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy