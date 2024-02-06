Federal Reserve System Chairman Jerome Powell said last week high inflation has become a serious threat to the Fed's goal to help put more Americans back to work, hinting a hike in its key interest rate is coming in March.

The increase would be the first in more than three years and is sure to kick off a series of three or more quarter-point increases in 2022 aimed at arresting sharply rising consumer prices.

Speculation about the coming rate jump, analysts say, is a prime reason for the stock market's sharp sell-off this month.

Jay B. Knudtson, executive vice president and chief banking officer of First Missouri State Bank and former Cape Girardeau mayor, said Thursday, "It is time our depositors begin to earn a higher rate of interest on their hard-earned money and the only way for that to occur is for Fed rates to begin to inch up."