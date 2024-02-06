Feathers fly as chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain

LONDON -- Fast-food fans were in a flutter Monday after most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close because of a shortage of chicken.

The company apologized to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL.

KFC first apologized for the problems Saturday. In an update Monday, it listed almost 300 stores as open, but did not say when the rest might join them.