Faune Riggin recognized by teachers group

Faune Riggin of KZIM/KSIM, with River Radio studios in Cape Girardeau, has won a 2022 Missouri State Teachers Association award in the radio category for her "percussion festival" feature.
Riggin, a North Dakota native, came to Southeast Missouri in 2001 and has won several MSTA awards in the past.
The broadcaster also won the 2016 Roger Fields Award of Excellence from SALT, Seniors and Lawmen Together. The award is named in honor of the late Cape Girardeau assistant chief of police.
