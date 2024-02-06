All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

Fast Track Workforce Incentive applications available for career training

Applications for Missouri's Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program, administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MEHEWD), are now being accepted, the department announced last week. Fast Track is a financial-aid program for adults who are working toward a certificate, degree or industry recognized credential fitting a high-need skills gap...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Applications for Missouri's Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program, administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MEHEWD), are now being accepted, the department announced last week.

Fast Track is a financial-aid program for adults who are working toward a certificate, degree or industry recognized credential fitting a high-need skills gap.

People who are at least 25 years old who have not already earned a bachelor's degree, have not been enrolled in any school in the past two years and who meet certain income caps are eligible for Fast Track grant funding.

When combined with other financial aid programs, Fast Track grants are intended to help recipients cover their educational expenses.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Fast Track approved programs vary from nursing to accounting, business, welding and more," said Zora Mulligan, Missouri's commissioner of higher education. "Adults hoping to finish a degree they started years ago, earn a promotion, or change careers have a lot of program options to choose from."

The Fast Track program was launched in 2019 with the first award distribution in January 2020. The program's average award during the 2020-2021 school year was $4,107. The application deadline to receive an award during the 2021-2022 academic year is May 15.

More information about the Fast Track program, including a link to the program's grant application and a list of eligible fields of study and participating colleges and universities, may be found at www.mofasttrack.com.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street dips to head for a rare back...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy