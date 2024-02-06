Applications for Missouri's Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program, administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MEHEWD), are now being accepted, the department announced last week.
Fast Track is a financial-aid program for adults who are working toward a certificate, degree or industry recognized credential fitting a high-need skills gap.
People who are at least 25 years old who have not already earned a bachelor's degree, have not been enrolled in any school in the past two years and who meet certain income caps are eligible for Fast Track grant funding.
When combined with other financial aid programs, Fast Track grants are intended to help recipients cover their educational expenses.
"Fast Track approved programs vary from nursing to accounting, business, welding and more," said Zora Mulligan, Missouri's commissioner of higher education. "Adults hoping to finish a degree they started years ago, earn a promotion, or change careers have a lot of program options to choose from."
The Fast Track program was launched in 2019 with the first award distribution in January 2020. The program's average award during the 2020-2021 school year was $4,107. The application deadline to receive an award during the 2021-2022 academic year is May 15.
More information about the Fast Track program, including a link to the program's grant application and a list of eligible fields of study and participating colleges and universities, may be found at www.mofasttrack.com.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.