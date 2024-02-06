Applications for Missouri's Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program, administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MEHEWD), are now being accepted, the department announced last week.

Fast Track is a financial-aid program for adults who are working toward a certificate, degree or industry recognized credential fitting a high-need skills gap.

People who are at least 25 years old who have not already earned a bachelor's degree, have not been enrolled in any school in the past two years and who meet certain income caps are eligible for Fast Track grant funding.

When combined with other financial aid programs, Fast Track grants are intended to help recipients cover their educational expenses.