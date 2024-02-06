All sections
BusinessMay 6, 2024

Farmers market bakery among new businesses

A new bakery, car wash and security group are coming to Cape Girardeau. ...

A few business owners have applied to license their businesses with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

  • Rebecca Boothe of Cape Girardeau applied for La Crème Bee, a pop-up bakery making baked goods for online and farmers market sales.
  • Roland Bartels of Columbia submitted an application for a Club Car Wash at 206 N. Kingshighway. Club Car Wash operates dozens of locations nationwide, including two others in Cape Girardeau.
  • Brian Duffy of Davenport, Iowa, meanwhile, applied to operate Per Mar Security and Research Corp., d.b.a. as Per Mar Security Services, in Cape Girardeau. The service started operating in Cape Girardeau this month, but it was founded in 1953. It also operates in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

