Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs with his granddaughter, Macey Gerard, aged 10 months, at Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization’s inaugural Farm to Table event on South High Street near the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Jackson. Hahs thanked businesses and individuals for their financial donations and in-kind contributions to make the gathering possible. A half dozen UJRO members visited a similar event in Perryville, Missouri, in 2022, and were inspired to stage a similar Farm to Table occasion in the Cape Girardeau County seat community. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com