BusinessNovember 15, 2021

Farm supply retailer Rural King sets spring grand opening in Cape Girardeau

Rural King, a farm supply store with 125 locations in 13 states, has announced it will host a grand opening of its newest outlet at 210 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau -- former site of Hancock Fabrics, Big Lots and Toys R Us -- on March 26...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Rural King farm supply store in Farmington, Missouri.
A Rural King farm supply store in Farmington, Missouri.Courtesy Rural King

Rural King, a farm supply store with 125 locations in 13 states, has announced it will host a grand opening of its newest outlet at 210 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau — former site of Hancock Fabrics, Big Lots and Toys R Us — on March 26.

Calls and emails to Rural King to inquire about the size and specifications of its new Cape Girardeau outlet went unreturned Friday.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based Rural King was founded in 1960 and, according to a news release, features livestock supplies, clothing, hardware and compact tractors from 19 to 55 horsepower at select locations.

Rural King already has three stores in Missouri: Farmington, Warrenton and Wentzville, and also has an outlet in Carbondale, Illinois.

Recruiting for employees has begun for the Cape Girardeau store. A list of open positions may be found at www.rktalent.com.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

