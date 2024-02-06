Rural King, a farm supply store with 125 locations in 13 states, has announced it will host a grand opening of its newest outlet at 210 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau — former site of Hancock Fabrics, Big Lots and Toys R Us — on March 26.
Calls and emails to Rural King to inquire about the size and specifications of its new Cape Girardeau outlet went unreturned Friday.
The Mattoon, Illinois-based Rural King was founded in 1960 and, according to a news release, features livestock supplies, clothing, hardware and compact tractors from 19 to 55 horsepower at select locations.
Rural King already has three stores in Missouri: Farmington, Warrenton and Wentzville, and also has an outlet in Carbondale, Illinois.
Recruiting for employees has begun for the Cape Girardeau store. A list of open positions may be found at www.rktalent.com.
