Rural King, a farm supply store with 125 locations in 13 states, has announced it will host a grand opening of its newest outlet at 210 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau — former site of Hancock Fabrics, Big Lots and Toys R Us — on March 26.

Calls and emails to Rural King to inquire about the size and specifications of its new Cape Girardeau outlet went unreturned Friday.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based Rural King was founded in 1960 and, according to a news release, features livestock supplies, clothing, hardware and compact tractors from 19 to 55 horsepower at select locations.