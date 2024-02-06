Farm Credit's Chad Crow recognized

Chad E. Crow, executive vice president and chief credit officer of Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, is being recognized by the organization for 20 years of service.
Headquartered in Sikeston, Missouri, Farm Credit is a $950 million agricultural lending cooperative serving Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne counties.
