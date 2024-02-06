Farm Bureau awards grant to Zalma educator

Missouri Farm Bureau has awarded a "mini-grant" to Misty Blankenship of Zalma School District in Zalma, Missouri.
MFB has awarded grants of either $250 or $500, judged on a competitive basis, for 25 years.
The financial awards, given across the state, are aimed at improving agricultural understanding by helping educators purchase "accurate educational materials and consumables" to connect students to farming and ranching.
