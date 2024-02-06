All sections
BusinessOctober 3, 2022

Farm Bureau awards grant to Zalma educator

Missouri Farm Bureau has awarded a "mini-grant" to Misty Blankenship of Zalma School District in Zalma, Missouri. MFB has awarded grants of either $250 or $500, judged on a competitive basis, for 25 years. The financial awards, given across the state, are aimed at improving agricultural understanding by helping educators purchase "accurate educational materials and consumables" to connect students to farming and ranching...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Betsy VanGennip, left, of Bollinger County Farm Bureau presents a check to Misty Blankenship of Zalma School District. Blankenship received a Missouri Farm Bureau mini-grant to improve agricultural understanding among students.
Betsy VanGennip, left, of Bollinger County Farm Bureau presents a check to Misty Blankenship of Zalma School District. Blankenship received a Missouri Farm Bureau mini-grant to improve agricultural understanding among students.

Missouri Farm Bureau has awarded a "mini-grant" to Misty Blankenship of Zalma School District in Zalma, Missouri.

MFB has awarded grants of either $250 or $500, judged on a competitive basis, for 25 years.

The financial awards, given across the state, are aimed at improving agricultural understanding by helping educators purchase "accurate educational materials and consumables" to connect students to farming and ranching.

