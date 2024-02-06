Farm bill exempts pure maple, honey from added sugars label

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- The new farm bill passed by the U.S. Senate last week prevents maple syrup and honey producers from being required to list their pure products as containing added sugars on their nutrition labels -- a plan proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration months ago that producers said was misleading.

The FDA's goal was to update the Nutrition Facts label on products to educate consumers about the amount of added sugars in foods based on government dietary guidelines. However, no sugar is added to pure maple syrup or honey.

After getting thousands of comments on the draft plan, it acknowledged in June the labeling was confusing and said it would come up with alternative approach for maple syrup and honey.

"This was a huge mistake by the FDA and was really threatening to the Vermont maple industry, who are conscious about food labels and conscious about added sugar," said U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat. He, along with Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota pushed for the labeling exemption in the farm bill. "So we got a common sense outcome to the pretty witless labeling requirement."