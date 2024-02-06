Facing Trump's tariffs, some companies move, change or wait

WASHINGTON -- Some are moving factories out of China. Others are strategically redesigning products. Some are seeking loopholes in trade law or even mislabeling where their goods originate -- all with the goal of evading President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on goods from China.

But most of the companies that stand to be hurt by Trump's tariffs are hunkering down and waiting -- waiting because they don't know when, whether or how his yearlong trade war with China will end or which other countries the president might target next.

Consider Xcel Brands, a New York-based company that owns such brands as Halston, Isaac Mizrahi and C. Wonder. Two years ago, it made all its clothing in China. Now it's on the move -- diversifying production to Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Canada and considering Mexico and Central America as well. By next year, it expects to have left China completely.

"You have to keep moving things around," CEO Robert D'Loren said.

Trump launched the world's biggest trade war since the 1930s by imposing tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods and threatening to tax $300 billion more. He has pursued separate battles with America's allies, too -- from South Korea, Mexico and Canada to Japan and the European Union -- over trade in steel, aluminum and autos.

"The president has managed to pick a fight with all of our trading partners," said Rick Helfenbein, CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association trade group.

Faced with the prospect of a forever war with America's trading partners, numerous businesses say they're delaying investment decisions and reviewing their business relationships until they have a clearer view of how Trump's trade wars might end -- if they will.

The paralysis itself is inflicting its own damage worldwide. Foreign direct investment, including cross-border mergers and new factories, fell in 2018 for a third straight year to its lowest point since the recession year of 2009, the United Nations reported. The International Monetary Fund expects world trade to slow in 2019 for a second straight year.

Companies that depend on targeted imports face an agonizing decision: Can they press their foreign suppliers to cut their prices? Could they absorb the higher costs themselves? Or should they pass them on to their customers in the form of price increases -- and risk losing business?

Most companies weren't prepared for the trade disruptions. For decades, most major countries, far from erecting trade barriers, tore them down. Some companies weren't even set up internally to analyze tariffs and calculate how to minimize the effect on their business.

"The one thing that businesses hate is instability and not being able to plan," said Rosemary Coates, president of Blue Silk Consulting, which advises companies on managing their global supply chains. "You're getting chased around the world by (trade) policy with no advance warning."

Seeking relief, here is what some companies are doing:

Shifting production

Shifting to other countries could slash Xcel Brands' labor costs in half. This is crucial, D'Loren said, because fashion companies have little ability to raise prices and would have to absorb the cost of higher import taxes.

To be sure, the trend of manufacturers gradually leaving China predates Trump's trade wars. With wages and other costs in China rising, companies were already shifting toward lower-wage countries, from Vietnam to Mexico. Since 2017, 20 publicly traded Chinese companies have announced plans to invest in Vietnam, according to China's Securities Times newspaper, raising the total over the past decade to more than 60. A few have considered shifting production to the United States.

Hurt by Trump tariffs on the metals used to make brass, Coins 4 U, which markets coins for awards and promotions, last year moved production from China, where it had been manufacturing since its founding in 2013, to Lake Ronkonkoma, New York.

"Our costs didn't rise too much, about 10%," said Sam Carter, sales manager for the company, based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. An unexpected plus, Carter said, is some American customers prefer to buy products made in the United States.

But it isn't simple for some companies to completely abandon China, where specialized suppliers cluster in manufacturing centers and make it convenient for factories to obtain parts when they need them.

"You think that moving production was fairly straightforward, but I can't tell you how difficult it is," D'Loren said. Refining the logistics can take a year to 18 months.

If the trade war was resolved, D'Loren said, he would consider returning some of his production to China.

Trump has asserted his tariffs have caused an exodus of companies out of China. That's a drastic exaggeration, analysts say. And some companies have moved export-oriented operations out of China even while expanding within the country to serve Chinese customers.