Experts say cyberattack havoc could grow as work week begins

LONDON -- An unprecedented "ransomware" cyberattack that already has hit tens of thousands of victims in 150 countries could wreak even more havoc today as people return to their desks and power up their computers at the beginning of the work week.

Officials and experts Sunday urged organizations and companies to update their operating systems immediately to ensure they aren't vulnerable to a second, more powerful version of the malicious software.

The cyberattack paralyzed computers that run Britain's hospital network, Germany's national railway and scores of other companies and government agencies worldwide.

The attack, already believed to be the biggest online extortion scheme recorded, is an "escalating threat" after hitting 200,000 victims across the world since Friday, according to Rob Wainwright, executive director of Europol, Europe's policing agency.

"The numbers are still going up," he said. "We've seen that the slowdown of the infection rate over Friday night, after a temporary fix around it, has now been overcome by a second variation the criminals have released."

His concerns were echoed by James Clapper, former director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama. In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Clapper said the worry was "this ransomware attack will be even larger" as people return to their desks after the weekend.

The 200,000 victims included more than 100,000 organizations, Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth said. He said it was too early to say who was behind the onslaught and what their motivation was, aside from the obvious demand for money. So far, he said, not many people have paid the ransom demanded by the malware.

The attack held users hostage by freezing their computers, encrypting their data and demanding money through online bitcoin payment -- $300 at first, rising to $600 before it destroys files hours later.

The effects were felt across the globe, with Britain's National Health Service, Russia's Interior Ministry and companies including Spain's Telefonica, FedEx Corp. in the U.S. and French carmaker Renault reporting disruptions.

Chinese media reported Sunday students at several universities were hit, blocking access to their thesis papers and dissertation presentations.

Had it not been for a young British cybersecurity researcher's accidental discovery of a so-called "kill switch," the malicious software likely would have spread farther and faster.

The 22-year-old researcher known as "MalwareTech," who wanted to remain anonymous, said he spotted a hidden web address in the "WannaCry" code and made it official by registering its domain name. That move, which cost just $10.69, redirected the attacks to the server of Kryptos Logic, the security company where he works. The server operates as a "sinkhole" to collect information about malware -- and in Friday's case kept the malware from escaping.

While that quick thinking may have slowed the outbreak, MalwareTech said he was looking into a possible second wave of attacks.

"It's quite an easy change to make, to bypass the way we stopped it," he said.