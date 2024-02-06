All sections
BusinessFebruary 22, 2022

Exempting crypto from Missouri taxes

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be exempt from property taxes at the state, county and local levels, if state Rep. Phil Christofanelli of St. Peters (R-105) gets his way. The GOP lawmaker's House Bill 2672 -- according to a statement by his office — would help create greater economic and political freedom in the Show Me State...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A state lawmaker from St. Charles County, Missouri, has introduced a bill to exempt cryptocurrencies from property taxes at the state, county and municipal levels.
A state lawmaker from St. Charles County, Missouri, has introduced a bill to exempt cryptocurrencies from property taxes at the state, county and municipal levels.Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be exempt from property taxes at the state, county and local levels, if state Rep. Phil Christofanelli of St. Peters (R-105) gets his way.

The GOP lawmaker's House Bill 2672 — according to a statement by his office — would help create greater economic and political freedom in the Show Me State.

"My goal is to ensure Missouri is open to innovation and opportunity as Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications come to the market," Christofanelli said.

The legislation was introduced Feb. 10 and as of presstime, had not been assigned to a House committee for review.

