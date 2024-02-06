Exempting crypto from Missouri taxes

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be exempt from property taxes at the state, county and local levels, if state Rep. Phil Christofanelli of St. Peters (R-105) gets his way.
The GOP lawmaker's House Bill 2672 — according to a statement by his office — would help create greater economic and political freedom in the Show Me State.
"My goal is to ensure Missouri is open to innovation and opportunity as Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications come to the market," Christofanelli said.
The legislation was introduced Feb. 10 and as of presstime, had not been assigned to a House committee for review.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.