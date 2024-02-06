All sections
BusinessMay 15, 2017
Exciting things ahead for Business Today
As you may have read last month, I was named publisher of Business Today. It's an honor and a privilege for this Southeast Missouri native. Having spent nearly seven years with the company, this is a new challenge for me. One I'm excited about. I remember reading this publication as a college student shortly after becoming a member of the Cape Chamber of Commerce.
Business Today
story image illustation

As you may have read last month, I was named publisher of Business Today. It's an honor and a privilege for this Southeast Missouri native. Having spent nearly seven years with the company, this is a new challenge for me. One I'm excited about.

I remember reading this publication as a college student shortly after becoming a member of the Cape Chamber of Commerce. I continued to read it through graduate school and early in my career. Over the years I've enjoyed the stories, the photos and the news briefs -- paying special attention to who took a new job or was recognized by their company or industry. For me, it was a way to stay engaged in the community and meet new people.

That's what brings me to this column. Over the next several months we will be working on a few exciting changes.

Good things are ahead. That's all I can say right now. But here's the exciting part: You, as a reader, have an opportunity to shape this publication for the future.

What do you like about Business Today? What would you like to see in the future? What stories do you want to read? Send me an email at lpresson@semissourian.com. We welcome your ideas.

Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, speaks at the Business Today Newsmakers awards reception Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau.
Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, speaks at the Business Today Newsmakers awards reception Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Newsmakers 2017

One of the things I've always enjoyed in Business Today is reading about people who make a difference in their community. Some of these stories are directly related to business. Business owners and leaders have a unique opportunity to inspire. And many do.

Then there are folks who are not directly connected to the corporate world but have contributed to their communities via charity, education or other initiatives.

We call all these individuals Newsmakers.

Business Today is now accepting nominations for 2017 Newsmakers, presented by First Midwest Bank. Do you know someone who has contributed to his or her community in a meaningful way? Let us know.

You can now nominate candidates online at www.semissourian.com/forms/newsmakers.

The Business Today Newsmakers awards reception Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau.
The Business Today Newsmakers awards reception Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau.

You can read about the 2016 class online at www.semissourian.com/newsmakers. This group included a range of exceptional individuals.

In September we'll announce the 2017 Newsmakers in Business Today and celebrate each one with a reception held at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau. Watch for details.

Special thank you to First Midwest Bank for its partnership with Newsmakers 2017. It's a unique opportunity to recognize inspiring people throughout the area, from Perryville to Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff and many towns along the way.

We look forward to receiving nominations.

Lucas Presson is the publisher of Business Today.

