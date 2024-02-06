EV truck again wins top magazine award

MotorTrend magazine has named the Ford F-150 Lightning its 2023 Truck of the Year, a unanimous choice among the publication's seven jurists.
The Lighting is the second electric pickup in a row to earn the recognition. Last year's winner, also an EV, was U.S.-made Rivian R1T.
Other finalists for the 2023 award were Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 2500 Rebel, GMC Sierra and the Toyota Tundra.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.