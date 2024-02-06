All sections
BusinessDecember 19, 2022

EV truck again wins top magazine award

MotorTrend magazine has named the Ford F-150 Lightning its 2023 Truck of the Year, a unanimous choice among the publication's seven jurists. The Lighting is the second electric pickup in a row to earn the recognition. Last year's winner, also an EV, was U.S.-made Rivian R1T...

Ford F-150 Lighting is 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.
Ford F-150 Lighting is 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.MotorTrend

MotorTrend magazine has named the Ford F-150 Lightning its 2023 Truck of the Year, a unanimous choice among the publication's seven jurists.

The Lighting is the second electric pickup in a row to earn the recognition. Last year's winner, also an EV, was U.S.-made Rivian R1T.

Other finalists for the 2023 award were Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 2500 Rebel, GMC Sierra and the Toyota Tundra.

