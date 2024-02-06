EV charger at new Cape Girardeau City Hall

EV charger at new Cape City Hall

Municipal employees at the brand-new Cape Girardeau City Hall will find an electric vehicle charger on the top level of the parking garage at 44 N. Lorimier St.

The Level 2 Leviton charger with dual charging ports is capable of charging two vehicles at the same time.

The city utilized an incentive program through Ameren to cover half the total $16,800 cost. The charging station is open to the public.

The regional Electric Vehicle (EV) Readiness Plan is in outreach stage and should be finished sometime in January.