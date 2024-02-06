All sections
BusinessDecember 27, 2021

EV charger at new Cape Girardeau City Hall

Municipal employees at the brand-new Cape Girardeau City Hall will find an electric vehicle charger on the top level of the parking garage at 44 N. Lorimier St. The Level 2 Leviton charger with dual charging ports is capable of charging two vehicles at the same time...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An electric vehicle (EV) charging station has been installed at Cape Girardeau City Hall parking lot at 44 N. Lorimier St. The Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) has launched an electric vehicle readiness plan in which the city of Cape is a funding participant.
An electric vehicle (EV) charging station has been installed at Cape Girardeau City Hall parking lot at 44 N. Lorimier St. The Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) has launched an electric vehicle readiness plan in which the city of Cape is a funding participant.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

EV charger at new Cape City Hall

Municipal employees at the brand-new Cape Girardeau City Hall will find an electric vehicle charger on the top level of the parking garage at 44 N. Lorimier St.

The Level 2 Leviton charger with dual charging ports is capable of charging two vehicles at the same time.

The city utilized an incentive program through Ameren to cover half the total $16,800 cost. The charging station is open to the public.

The regional Electric Vehicle (EV) Readiness Plan is in outreach stage and should be finished sometime in January.

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), working with an out-of-state consultant, is still aiming for the plan to be complete by September.

More than 50 electric companies along Ameren Missouri have joined the new National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), which has a declared goal to make sure that fast-charging ports are available to drivers of electric vehicles along major roadways by 2023.

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI), an association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, reports that to date, member companies have invested more than $3 billion in customer programs and projects to deploy EV charging infrastructure and to accelerate electric transportation.

EEI estimates that more than 100,000 EV fast-charging ports will be needed to support the projected 22 million EVs that will be on U.S. roads in 2030.

In Cape Girardeau, EV chargers may also be found in the parking lots of Century Casino and Schnucks Market.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.

