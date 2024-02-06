Jackson resident Erin Ressler has been named the new executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

Ressler brings more than a decade of event organization experience with not-for-profits to the role. She is a lifelong Jacksonian and a Southeast Missouri State University graduate.

"I am excited to work for a city that means a lot to me and keep working to improve it, make it better and help the people in the area," Ressler said.