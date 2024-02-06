Jackson resident Erin Ressler has been named the new executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
Ressler brings more than a decade of event organization experience with not-for-profits to the role. She is a lifelong Jacksonian and a Southeast Missouri State University graduate.
"I am excited to work for a city that means a lot to me and keep working to improve it, make it better and help the people in the area," Ressler said.
She had previously worked as a community development manager for the American Cancer Society. She is also part of the Jackson East Elementary parent-teacher organization.
Ressler's position will officially begin Monday, Dec. 4.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is a not-for-profit group aimed at enhancing the economic vitality and hometown charm of uptown Jackson.
