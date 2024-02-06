All sections
BusinessNovember 27, 2023

Erin Ressler named new head of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization

Jackson resident Erin Ressler has been named the new executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization. Ressler brings more than a decade of event organization experience with not-for-profits to the role. She is a lifelong Jacksonian and a Southeast Missouri State University graduate...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Erin Ressler
Erin Ressler

Jackson resident Erin Ressler has been named the new executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

Ressler brings more than a decade of event organization experience with not-for-profits to the role. She is a lifelong Jacksonian and a Southeast Missouri State University graduate.

"I am excited to work for a city that means a lot to me and keep working to improve it, make it better and help the people in the area," Ressler said.

She had previously worked as a community development manager for the American Cancer Society. She is also part of the Jackson East Elementary parent-teacher organization.

Ressler's position will officially begin Monday, Dec. 4.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is a not-for-profit group aimed at enhancing the economic vitality and hometown charm of uptown Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

