EnviCor to bring jobs to Sikeston

EnviCor Enterprises LLC, a North Carolina-based privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts, announced last week it will expand to Sikeston, Missouri, investing $1.4 million and creating 25 new jobs.
Missouri Department of Economic Development said EnviCor's new Scott County production facility will deliver custom-molded products for the agriculture, furniture, recreation, petroleum, industrial and water industries.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.