Enterprise Truck Rental coming to Cape

Enterprise Truck Rental has leased a building on a three-acre site at 2080 Rusmar St. in Cape Girardeau.
At presstime, Enterprise Truck Rental did not make a spokesperson available for comment.
Matt Seyer, owner/operator of Seyer's Garage in Cape, told the Southeast Missourian he put up the structure originally as a speculative building and will maintain ownership.
In addition to Cape Girardeau, Enterprise Truck Rental has eight other locations in Missouri, with a cumulative 395 venues in 47 states and Puerto Rico.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate assisted with the lease.
