BusinessOctober 31, 2022

Enterprise opens truck leasing office in Cape Girardeau

Enterprise Truck Rental opened its first location in Cape Girardeau at 2080 Rusmar St. this month. According to a news release, the new Cape Girardeau truck rental office is Enterprise's 10th in Missouri and one of 500 combined across the U.S. and Canada...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Enterprise Truck Rental has a new location on Rusmar Street in Cape Girardeau. The new office was launched this month.
Enterprise Truck Rental has a new location on Rusmar Street in Cape Girardeau. The new office was launched this month.

Enterprise Truck Rental opened its first location in Cape Girardeau at 2080 Rusmar St. this month.

According to a news release, the new Cape Girardeau truck rental office is Enterprise's 10th in Missouri and one of 500 combined across the U.S. and Canada.

Enterprise's business plan calls for opening at least one new branch weekly for 60 consecutive weeks in order to "meet rising demand for seasonal, project-based and e-commerce delivery rentals, as well as vehicles for personal truck rental needs."

Enterprise said its truck rental business supports growing industries such as moving and storage, final mile, construction and telecommunications,

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

