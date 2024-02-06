St. Louis-headquartered Enterprise Bank & Trust has announced Janet Jansen will lead the bank's expansion in Cape Girardeau and other future locations in Southeast Missouri.
Jansen, who will serve as senior vice president, has more than two decades of industry experience.
The bank, which has a location at 14 N. Jackson St. in Perryville, Missouri, has a total of 42 branches in Missouri, Arizona, California, Kansas, Nevada and New Mexico.
