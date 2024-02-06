Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Tina Campbell has been a customer at Endless Summer Tan at 1403 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau for almost two decades. Since Monday, Dec. 9, she has also become its owner and operator.
Campbell worked at the tanning salon for two years under previous owners Dan and Marcia Schlueter, who opened it in December 2002. She took over the reins when they retired.
“We have a lot of loyal customers, and I just couldn't see letting a place this big just be closed down and go away. I put some things into action and here we are,” Campbell said.
Though Campbell has managed businesses before, this is her first time owning one. She said the more she learned about the science and technology behind tanning, the more the idea of owning the salon appealed to her.
“I love to learn new things, especially stuff that I’m passionate about,” she said.
Endless Summer Tan features 16 operational tanning beds with a 17th about to be completed. It also includes a leg tanner and a pair of private spray-tanning booths.
Campbell plans to introduce new services in the future, but right now she’s keeping things largely the same, aiming to continue the cleanliness the Schlueters were known for.
“I want to make changes gradually over time. I don’t want to make so many changes it’s going to make peoples’ heads spin, but I would like to make some changes — maybe incorporate other services down the road, like the custom spray-tanning,” she said.
Campbell also plans to introduce red light therapy, which she said is in high demand. She said the computer system would be updated in the near future as well.
Joining Campbell at Endless Summer Tan is her sister Tricia Counts. She said she aims to hire additional workers starting in 2025.
The current hours for Endless Summer Tan are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Starting Monday, Jan. 6, the business will switch to different hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
