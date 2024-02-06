Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Tina Campbell has been a customer at Endless Summer Tan at 1403 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau for almost two decades. Since Monday, Dec. 9, she has also become its owner and operator.

Campbell worked at the tanning salon for two years under previous owners Dan and Marcia Schlueter, who opened it in December 2002. She took over the reins when they retired.

“We have a lot of loyal customers, and I just couldn't see letting a place this big just be closed down and go away. I put some things into action and here we are,” Campbell said.

Though Campbell has managed businesses before, this is her first time owning one. She said the more she learned about the science and technology behind tanning, the more the idea of owning the salon appealed to her.

“I love to learn new things, especially stuff that I’m passionate about,” she said.

Endless Summer Tan features 16 operational tanning beds with a 17th about to be completed. It also includes a leg tanner and a pair of private spray-tanning booths.