Encouraging shopping small on upcoming Small Business Saturday

This week, Old Town Cape is again supporting a Saturday, Nov. 26, effort, Small Business Saturday, originally launched a dozen years ago by credit card giant American Express.

Lee Schlitt, Old Town Cape Board of Directors acting president

"The day brings attention to spending money locally, especially with small businesses, as opposed to the large box stores," said Lee Schlitt, acting president of Old Town Cape's Board of Directors and owner of Broadway Prescription Shop at 710 Broadway.

Post-pandemic revival

Liz Haynes, Old Town Cape executive director

"Our small businesses in downtown Cape are seeing strong traffic and revenue. The biggest obstacle continues to be workforce. Many businesses are at a point at which they're either ready to expand to a bigger location or a second location — or they already have," said Liz Haynes, Old Town Cape's executive director.

The numbers

Recent data received from Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson would seem to support renewed optimism in the idea of buying local.

To wit: The county's general tax revenue for November 2022, reflective of dollars spent locally, jumped 21.5% from the same period one year earlier.

Correspondingly, the county's use-tax revenue — measuring out-of-state and online sales from mammoth retailers such as Amazon — dropped double-digits in both September and October from the same two months in 2021.

Schlitt noted the trend is pointing folks back to bricks-and-mortar stores.

"I think that's what it appears like and people are more comfortable being out after a pandemic lasting two years, [and are] more interested in being out in the community rather than buying stuff online," Schlitt observed.

Up close and personal

"It's nice when you go to Annie-Em's at Home and you buy something and you see [owner] Emilie Buelow is checking you out, or Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore and one of the owners waits on you. In Cape, you're going to see the owners taking pride in their business and what they're selling you."

Kanaan Steiner, owner/stylist at Hair Design Studio, 625 Broadway, echoed Schlitt's thinking.

"There are so many reasons why shopping small is important. It's about creating new opportunities not only for my team and their careers, but also for the community to enjoy downtown. With community support, we can keep tax dollars within our local economy helping downtown development and the city overall," Steiner said in a statement released by Old Town Cape. "When you shop small, you create and build relationships with businesses that care about you and the place you live, compared to a big box store that has no personal ties to the community."