Employers ponder vaccination rules

Can a business require its employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations?

That question is being asked more often as the COVID-19 vaccines have become available to virtually everyone older than 16 in the United States.

Although there are no federal employment requirements for vaccinations, the question of whether a state, local government or employer mandates the inoculation of employees as a condition of employment is often a matter of state or other applicable law.

"In general, businesses can have internal policies that require their employees to be vaccinated or show proof of COVID-19 vaccination," said Maria Davis, health educator with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

"However, if this is something your business is considering, we recommend talking with an attorney prior to implementation of such policies," she said.

Area employers who want to know more about vaccine availability and options for their companies are welcome to contact Davis for additional information.

"Immunization education is the key for individuals to feel confident in their decision, and we are happy to help businesses educate their staff," she said.

Asked whether she knows of any companies in the area that are requiring their employees to be vaccinated, Davis said she is not aware of any, "but it is, of course, possible."