Employer showcase coming to Jackson High

Jackson High School will host an employer showcase, a job expo, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in JHS's Events Center.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce requested RSVPs from interested employers by Friday, Nov. 18.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided along with a table and two chairs to accommodate each participating employer.
The chamber said the event is open to Jackson Chamber members only and has a potential to reach more than 1,800 students.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.