BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Employee burnout by the numbers, according to Gallup

In an article shared by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, a Gallup poll found 23% of employees felt "burned out" often, while 44% said they sometimes felt themselves similarly struggling. The World Health Organization defines burnout as feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; growing mental distance from an employee's job or negative and cynical feelings toward current employment; and reduced professional efficiency or productivity...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Keryn Francisco puts toppings on a pizza with her 10-year-old son, Reve, on Nov. 2 in Alameda, California. Citing burnout and the desire to spend more time with her four children, the 41-year old Francisco quit her good-paying job with Google recently.
Keryn Francisco puts toppings on a pizza with her 10-year-old son, Reve, on Nov. 2 in Alameda, California. Citing burnout and the desire to spend more time with her four children, the 41-year old Francisco quit her good-paying job with Google recently.Haven Daley ~ Associated Press

The World Health Organization defines burnout as feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; growing mental distance from an employee's job or negative and cynical feelings toward current employment; and reduced professional efficiency or productivity.

The World Health Organization defines burnout as feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; growing mental distance from an employee's job or negative and cynical feelings toward current employment; and reduced professional efficiency or productivity.

Seven tips are offered to employers for blunting the impact of employee burnout:

  • Get serious about employee mental health.
  • Offer rewards to blunt burnout.
  • Stop punitive knee-jerk responses.
  • Communicate early and avoid last-minute scheduling of extra work.
  • Be considerate if an employee is working extra jobs to make ends meet.
  • Make upward mobility a possibility for all in the workplace.
  • Keep tabs on workplace culture.

