The practice of herbal medicine dates back thousands of years. In fact, researchers have found tooth scrapings from tens of thousands of years ago suggesting Neanderthals chewed on medicinal plants to soothe their ailments.

According to the World Health Organization, 75% of the world's population uses herbs for basic health care needs.

It's safe to say there's an interest in finding alternative or complimentary ways of treating physical and mental illnesses, complaints and viruses, and people are willing to pay for it. The global herbal supplements market size was estimated by Grand View Research at $5.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.3 billion in 2020.

Elyssa Glaus, owner of Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities & Apothecary, started her study into the field of herbalism at the age of 19. Glaus said she was experiencing health problems such as chest pain and seeing dark spots when exercising. Initially, she sought the help of traditional medicine, but eventually decided to take matters into her own hands.

With a background of guiding, teaching and supporting others on their health journeys, having worked as a doula and nearing completion of a 200-hour yoga teaching certification, delving into the field of herbal medicine seemed natural to Glaus.

Elyssa Glaus, owner of Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities & Apothecary, poses for a portrait near some of her products at her store in the Indie House on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"I started playing with my diet and with herbs, and before I knew it, I was making little things for my family," she said. "Then I started worrying about what I was putting on my body as well as in it," saying it's difficult to find healthy products in large retail stores.

Ten years after those initial health concerns, and after studying everything she could find in books and on the internet, Glaus has opened an apothecary inside The Indie House, offering tea blends, tinctures and organic skincare, many of which she makes specifically to relieve or heal customers' emotional or physical health concerns.

During the two months Humble Origins has been open, Glaus said, "I've met so many amazing people. It's nice to meet kindred spirits, but it's also really nice to meet people who are just starting their journey and know that I get to be a step in that journey, and help get them."

When a customer details a health concern, Glaus said she will either recommend an herbal blend she made, labeled and has on the shelf, or tailor-make a blend specifically for the ailment.