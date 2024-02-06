All sections
BusinessMay 3, 2021

Elias Ace Hardware has new owner

Elias Ace Hardware, 1719 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, became Cory's Ace Hardware last week after it was purchased by Huskey Investments LLC. The new ownership took effect Friday. Cory Huskey, the new owner, was the store's manager the past three years and began working on the transition last summer with former owners Fred and Tammy Elias...

Southeast Missourian
Cory Huskey is the new owner of Ace Hardware store on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Huskey, who was the store manager, purchased the business from Fred and Tammy Elias. As of Friday, the store's name became Cory's Ace Hardware.
Cory Huskey is the new owner of Ace Hardware store on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Huskey, who was the store manager, purchased the business from Fred and Tammy Elias. As of Friday, the store's name became Cory's Ace Hardware.

Elias Ace Hardware, 1719 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, became Cory's Ace Hardware last week after it was purchased by Huskey Investments LLC. The new ownership took effect Friday.

Cory Huskey, the new owner, was the store's manager the past three years and began working on the transition last summer with former owners Fred and Tammy Elias.

Huskey said the locally-owned neighborhood hardware store will continue "business as usual" with no significant changes in store operations in the immediate future.

"Also, I'm not doing a grand reopening immediately," he said. "Perhaps not until sometime this summer due to the pandemic."

As for long-term goals, he said he is interested in expanding the business into other communities.

