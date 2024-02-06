Elias Ace Hardware has new owner

Elias Ace Hardware, 1719 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, became Cory's Ace Hardware last week after it was purchased by Huskey Investments LLC. The new ownership took effect Friday.

Cory Huskey, the new owner, was the store's manager the past three years and began working on the transition last summer with former owners Fred and Tammy Elias.

Huskey said the locally-owned neighborhood hardware store will continue "business as usual" with no significant changes in store operations in the immediate future.