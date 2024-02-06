All sections
BusinessMarch 6, 2023
Eli Lilly to slash insulin costs
The price of the most commonly prescribed insulin is being cut by 70%, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. announced Wednesday, March 1. Prices for Humalog and Humulin are being reduced beginning in October. Eli Lilly said it will cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Soila Solano, a Las Vegas resident, prepares to inject herself with insulin in this undated photo. Eli Lilly & Co. has announced it will cut prices for the medication.
Soila Solano, a Las Vegas resident, prepares to inject herself with insulin in this undated photo. Eli Lilly & Co. has announced it will cut prices for the medication.Associated Press file

The price of the most commonly prescribed insulin is being cut by 70%, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. announced Wednesday, March 1.

Prices for Humalog and Humulin are being reduced beginning in October.

Eli Lilly said it will cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month.

The news follows President Joe Biden's call for that very price target during his State of the Union speech in February.

Insulin is made by the pancreas and used by the body to convert food into energy. People who have diabetes don't produce enough insulin.

An estimated 7 million Americans suffer from diabetes.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

