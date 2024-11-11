ELEVATING THE GAME.

As America's fastest-growing sport continues to rise in popularity, The Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau is setting a new standard for how the sport can be played and enjoyed. Opening soon, the cutting-edge facility integrates some of the best available technology, setting itself apart with tools designed to enhance both player performance and the overall experience.

Comfort Meets Performance

One of the key features of the climate-controlled facility is the introduction of USA Pickleball-approved SportMaster© ProCushioned courts, a game-changer for player comfort and injury prevention. Unlike traditional hard courts, which can be taxing on joints and muscles, SportMaster© courts are designed with layers of cushioning to absorb shock and reduce the impact on players' bodies. For avid pickleball players, this means less wear and tear on their knees, ankles, and lower back, allowing for longer, more enjoyable play sessions without the strain. The cushioned surface also offers excellent traction and ball response, ensuring that the gameplay remains fast and competitive.

CAPTURE EVERY MOMENT

The Pickleball Factory is taking the game into the digital age with the integration of the PlaySight SmartCourt system. At each court in the facility, players can utilize the PlaySight camera system that connects players with professional pickleball players and coaches who give pointers to help improve players’ games and utilizes AI to create highlight reels shareable on social media. In addition to player analytics, the PlaySight system offers instant replay capabilities, making it perfect for both competitive matches and casual play. Whether players are settling a line call dispute or simply want to relive an amazing rally, the PlaySight system makes it easy to review key moments with just a tap. This technology is already being used by top athletes in the NBA, NHL and MLB, like the St. Louis Cardinals. Now pickleball players in Cape Girardeau will have access to these elite-level insights, allowing players to have their own live, on-demand sports channel, powered by the PlaySight Sports Network.

A STREAMLILNED PLAY

Managing a modern sports facility is no small task, and The Pickleball Factory has turned to Facility Ally to ensure smooth operations and an outstanding customer experience. Facility Ally is a cloud-based software system that manages everything from court reservations and memberships to leagues and tournaments. For players, this means a seamless, user-friendly experience. Members and visitors can easily book courts, sign up for leagues, or enter tournaments—all from their smartphone. One of the standout features of Facility Ally is its ability to automate scheduling and manage complex tournaments seamlessly. Whether The Pickleball Factory is hosting a local league night or a large-scale national tournament, the system ensures that everything runs smoothly, from match times to court assignments. This level of organization enhances the overall experience for players and spectators alike.

AT YOUR SERVICE

Convenience extends beyond the game thanks to the integration of the facility's mobile ordering system. This technology allows players to order food and beverages directly from their court, eliminating the need to leave the action to grab a snack or drink. Using a mobile device, players can browse the menu, place an order, and have their items delivered straight to their court. This feature adds a whole new level of convenience and comfort to the pickleball experience, allowing players to stay hydrated and energized without missing a moment of the game. With these advanced technologies in place, The Pickleball Factory is more than just a place to play—it’s a facility designed to push the sport forward and creates an environment where players of all skill levels can enjoy the game, improve their performance, and connect with others in the community. As the sport continues to grow in popularity, The Pickleball Factory is setting a new standard for what a pickleball facility can offer. Whether you’re a casual player looking for a fun and social game, or a serious competitor aiming to sharpen your skills, the new facility offers everything you need to enjoy the sport at its highest level. Stay connected at picklecape.com