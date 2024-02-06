All sections
BusinessMay 31, 2022

Electric vehicles a tiny percentage of Missouri transportation market

CoPilot, a car buying app, said only the tiniest fraction of vehicles on Missouri's roads currently are electric. The Chicago-based app reported Wednesday only 0.12% of all registered vehicles in the state are EVs, with 6,740 reported. CoPilot also said Missouri has 1,053 charging stations, which is No. 14 in the nation...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla cars are seen April 6 at Winks'/Phillips 66 along U.S. 61 near the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. CoPilot said last week that just over one-tenth of one percent of all registered cars in Missouri are currently EVs.
Electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla cars are seen April 6 at Winks'/Phillips 66 along U.S. 61 near the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. CoPilot said last week that just over one-tenth of one percent of all registered cars in Missouri are currently EVs.

CoPilot, a car buying app, said only the tiniest fraction of vehicles on Missouri's roads currently are electric.

The Chicago-based app reported Wednesday only 0.12% of all registered vehicles in the state are EVs, with 6,740 reported.

CoPilot also said Missouri has 1,053 charging stations, which is No. 14 in the nation.

California boasts the highest percentage of registered electric cars in the U.S., with 1.43%. Hawaii and Washington, D.C., are second and third on the list.

An estimated 6,6 million EVs sold in 2021 and 16 million are reported to be on U.S. roads today.

General Motors and Ford Motor Company are making big EV investments.

GM said it intends to produce exclusively electric-powered vehicles by 2035 while Ford has promised a $30 billion investment in electric vehicle development.

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) is planning to release a EV readiness plan in September.

