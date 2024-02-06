Electric vehicle teleconference hosted by White House

Biden administration officials held a virtual meeting Wednesday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and General Motors CEO Mary Barra with White House officials, later declaring in a statement, "there was broad consensus that charging stations and electric vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter where you drive or where you charge your EV."
Four publicly-accessible sites in Cape Girardeau County have EV charging stations: in Jackson at Winks/Phillips 66 at Center Junction; Century Casino; Cape Girardeau City Hall; and Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization plans to have a final EV readiness plan in place for Southeast Missouri in September.
In 2021, Congress OK'd $7.5 billion in government funding for EV charging stations, but legislation has stalled for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs, according to CNBC.
