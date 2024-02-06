All sections
BusinessApril 11, 2022

Electric vehicle teleconference hosted by White House

Biden administration officials held a virtual meeting Wednesday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and General Motors CEO Mary Barra with White House officials, later declaring in a statement, "there was broad consensus that charging stations and electric vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter where you drive or where you charge your EV."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla cars, seen Wednesday at Phillips 66 along U.S. 61 near the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla cars, seen Wednesday at Phillips 66 along U.S. 61 near the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.Jeff Long

Biden administration officials held a virtual meeting Wednesday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and General Motors CEO Mary Barra with White House officials, later declaring in a statement, "there was broad consensus that charging stations and electric vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter where you drive or where you charge your EV."

Four publicly-accessible sites in Cape Girardeau County have EV charging stations: in Jackson at Winks/Phillips 66 at Center Junction; Century Casino; Cape Girardeau City Hall; and Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization plans to have a final EV readiness plan in place for Southeast Missouri in September.

In 2021, Congress OK'd $7.5 billion in government funding for EV charging stations, but legislation has stalled for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs, according to CNBC.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

