BusinessJanuary 9, 2017

Eight ways the U.S. job market has evolved over Obama's 8 years

WASHINGTON -- When President Barack Obama took office in January 2009 in the midst of the recession, the economy was hemorrhaging jobs. Employers panicked in the face of plummeting demand and a financial crisis that had frozen credit. Eight years later, the job market is in better shape. The unemployment rate is 4.7 percent. Jobs have been added for 75 straight months, the longest such streak on record...

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER ~ Associated Press
Workers are shown at the Target Technology Innovation Center office in San Francisco. The job market has changed under President Barack Obama's eight years. Young people are flooding in as the elderly retire.
Workers are shown at the Target Technology Innovation Center office in San Francisco. The job market has changed under President Barack Obama's eight years. Young people are flooding in as the elderly retire.

WASHINGTON -- When President Barack Obama took office in January 2009 in the midst of the recession, the economy was hemorrhaging jobs. Employers panicked in the face of plummeting demand and a financial crisis that had frozen credit.

Eight years later, the job market is in better shape. The unemployment rate is 4.7 percent. Jobs have been added for 75 straight months, the longest such streak on record.

But many other trends, not all positive, have reshaped the job market over the past eight years:

A smaller share of Americans have jobs

Hiring has been solid but hasn't kept up with population growth.

The proportion of Americans with jobs -- essentially the flip side of the unemployment rate -- dropped a full percentage point under Obama.

An aging society has turbocharged retirements. And many workers, especially less-educated men, have become discouraged about finding jobs with decent pay and have stopped looking.

Globalization, automation erase jobs

Routine work on factory assembly lines and as office clerks has declined, in some cases lost to computers, robots and inexpensive imported goods.

Factory jobs have fallen 2.4 percent since January 2009. The number of people working as office administrators is down 2.5 percent.

More high- and low-paying jobs

Those routine jobs typically paid middle-income wages. As they have faded, both higher- and lower-paying jobs have grown faster.

The number of jobs in computer networking and software development has soared 42 percent in eight years. Data analysis has seen job growth of 18 percent. On the lower-paying end, jobs at restaurants and hotels have jumped 19 percent.

Most new jobs go to college graduates

The ranks of employed college graduates rose 22 percent under Obama, while the number of employed people with only a high-school degree fell 4 percent.

That partly reflects demographic trends: Older, less-educated Americans retire and are replaced by younger people more likely to have college degrees. But it points to rising demand for high-skilled workers.

Slow pay growth

Over the past year, average hourly pay has risen 2.9 percent, the healthiest increase in seven years.

Yet for most of the recovery, wages have struggled, growing closer to 2 percent. In a more robust economy, pay gains are typically close to 3.5 percent a year.

More part-timers

Thanks in part to strong hiring gains at restaurants, bars, hotels and retailers, more Americans have part-time jobs.

In many cases, they prefer it that way. The number of part-timers who would prefer full-time work has fallen nearly 30 percent under Obama.

And the number of people working part-time by choice -- a much larger number-- has grown 13 percent in the past eight years.

More are working temp, 'gig' jobs

Businesses, under pressure to grow profits and counter cheaper competition overseas, have sought to hold down labor costs.

Temporary hiring has been one way to do that.

Temp jobs skyrocketed 52 percent during Obama's administration, to nearly 3 million, including at auto plants and hospitals.

Young workers come in as elderly retire

The influx of the millennial generation, the largest in the U.S., is changing the face of the working world.

They are replacing retiring baby boomers, usually at lower pay, which has held down overall wages throughout the recovery.

Millennials also have spurred more companies to adopt tech-style workplaces, with open floor plans, bean-bag chairs and free food.

Story Tags
Business
