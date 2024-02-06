Egg prices falling fast

U.S. egg prices, which soared to as high as $5.46 per 12-count carton on the wholesale market as recently as six months ago, have come down significantly in recent weeks thanks to a reversal of supply-demand trends that caused the original price spike.

Urner Barry, an independent price reporting agency, said last week the wholesale price for a dozen eggs dropped to as low as $0.94.

In 2022, avian flu wiped out a significant number of the nation's egg-laying hens, reducing supply.