BusinessMay 22, 2023

Egg prices falling fast

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
One dozen cartons of eggs Wednesday, May 17, inside a cold vault at Harps Market, 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Egg prices, which soared late last year because of avian flu, which killed a large number of hens, plus inflationary costs, are plummeting as summer approaches.
U.S. egg prices, which soared to as high as $5.46 per 12-count carton on the wholesale market as recently as six months ago, have come down significantly in recent weeks thanks to a reversal of supply-demand trends that caused the original price spike.

Urner Barry, an independent price reporting agency, said last week the wholesale price for a dozen eggs dropped to as low as $0.94.

In 2022, avian flu wiped out a significant number of the nation's egg-laying hens, reducing supply.

Additionally, last year's inflationary spiral triggered higher feed and fuel costs.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is on record asking industry leaders to provide information on why egg prices got so high, raising a concern about possible price gouging.

Today, again according to Urner Barry, supply is back on track thanks to a higher level of healthy hens but demand has dropped, said to be large factors in this spring's reduced cost for a dozen eggs.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
