EEOC approves limited employee vaccine incentive programs

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued guidance Friday saying employers can legally offer limited incentives to employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as long as incentives are not coercive.
However, the EEOC cautioned a "very large incentive" could make employees feel pressured to disclose protected medical information and said other federal, state and local laws could come into play.
More information is available online at www.eeoc.gov.
