Edward Meixner joins Saint Francis

Edward Meixner Jr., MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate holding both nursing bachelor's and master's degrees from SEMO, has joined Cape Physician Associates (CPA), a Saint Francis Medical Partner.
He will serve CPA as a nursing practitioner.
Meixner most recently worked in the Trauma/Neurointensive care unit at St. Louis's Mercy Hospital.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.