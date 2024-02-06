All sections
BusinessJune 20, 2022

Edward Jones office in Jackson recognized

During a two-day May conference in Phoenix, Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes and her Jackson branch team members, Tracy Hillman and Kayla Droege, qualified for EJ's Drucker Council — one of just 75 branch offices out of the company's more than 15,000 to be so recognized...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
St. Louis-based Edward Jones financial services company announced personnel at its Jackson's branch office — from left, Tracy Hillman, Cheryl Mothes and Kayla Droege — have qualified for the company's Drucker Council. Seventy-five of the firm's more than 15,000 offices have been recognized for "setting the standard for excellence and building successful practices."
St. Louis-based Edward Jones financial services company announced personnel at its Jackson's branch office — from left, Tracy Hillman, Cheryl Mothes and Kayla Droege — have qualified for the company's Drucker Council. Seventy-five of the firm's more than 15,000 offices have been recognized for "setting the standard for excellence and building successful practices."

During a two-day May conference in Phoenix, Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes and her Jackson branch team members, Tracy Hillman and Kayla Droege, qualified for EJ's Drucker Council — one of just 75 branch offices out of the company's more than 15,000 to be so recognized.

"Our Drucker Council attendees exemplify what it means to be purpose driven, setting the standard for excellence and building successful practices based on deep personal relationships," Edward Jones's Chuck Orban said.

