Edward Jones office in Jackson recognized

During a two-day May conference in Phoenix, Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes and her Jackson branch team members, Tracy Hillman and Kayla Droege, qualified for EJ's Drucker Council — one of just 75 branch offices out of the company's more than 15,000 to be so recognized.
"Our Drucker Council attendees exemplify what it means to be purpose driven, setting the standard for excellence and building successful practices based on deep personal relationships," Edward Jones's Chuck Orban said.
