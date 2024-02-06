Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements

In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years.
Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March membership breakfast Friday, Jackson School District superintendent John Link reflected on his 33-year career in education, 20 of which were as a school superintendent, including six as head of the Jackson district.
Link announced in October his plans to retire at the end of June.
Throughout his career, including his tenure as Jackson's superintendent, Link said he always placed the interests of students above all else.
"I've made a lot of adults unhappy," he told the chamber members, "but when I interviewed for this job six years ago, I told the board at that time, 'I'm not here to serve the adults, I'm here to serve children. If you like what you see, hire me. If you don't like what you see, then have a good day and thank you for the opportunity.' It's about kids. Every day, every minute, every decision we make, from COVID to whatever, it's what's best for the kids."
Speaking of COVID-19, Link said he's proud of how the Jackson School District was able to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic.
"We're one of the very few schools that didn't miss an athletic event and we've not missed a day of school," he said. "We used common sense to get our kids back into school and it's paid off."
Link pointed to the district's growth and several accomplishments the district has achieved in recent years, including establishment of a "Heroes for Hope" program that's helping support students and families in need within the district.
"Being the superintendent in Jackson has been the highlight of my life, aside from marrying my wife and having my three children," he said.
"I just want to say 'thank you,'" he said as he concluded his remarks. "As I step out of the limelight, I'm not leaving. I'm not done with education. I'm not going to be a superintendent, but I will stay connected to education and I will continue to advocate for kids."
n
I received word late last week that after a 37-year medical career, gastroenterologist H. Lee Schneider Jr. is retiring at the end of this month.
For much of my own working career, as a member of the marketing departments at Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital for a combined 24 years, I was familiar with Dr. Schneider as a member of the medical staffs at both hospitals.
Today he is affiliated with Gastroenterology Associates of Southeast Missouri, 1429 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Schneider's patient files will be assigned to other physicians in the practice, Dr. Matthew Coleman, Dr. Dean Edwards and Dr. Timothy Edwards.
More information is available by contacting the practice at (573) 837-4511.
n
After 39 years in business, Sheryl Winschel is "sewing up" her career as owner of The Golden Needle, 330 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Sheryl began a retirement sale last week and told me the sewing machine and quilt shop will close sometime between late April and mid-May, depending on how quickly merchandise and store fixtures are sold.
"I'm grateful for all our loyal customers in Southeast Missouri these past 39 years," she said. "It's just time to retire."
The business, which first opened in Perryville, Missouri, has been in Cape Girardeau since 1991.
As I reported a few weeks ago, Old Town Cape will host an "open house" of vacant commercial properties in Cape Girardeau's downtown district. The event is set for 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday.
The idea behind the open house is to promote downtown real estate to anyone interested in starting or expanding a business or commercial venture.
In my earlier report, I said 11 properties would be included in the property showcase. That number has since grown to 16.
The addresses of all the properties on display Thursday may be found on the Old Town Cape Facebook page.
