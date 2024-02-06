Edmunds: How to shop for an electric car

Even though electric vehicles account for just a fraction of overall car sales, they are slowly gaining favor with buyers, particularly as second cars for daily commuting.

While you're researching EVs, you'll deal with the usual considerations, including price, comfort, cargo space and handling. Edmunds' Best Electric Cars guide can streamline the research.

Shopping for an EV also means rethinking your approach to refueling and how far the car can travel between charges. And you'll need to learn about charging, electric rate plans, and EV incentives and rebates. It's manageable, though. You'll find online resources from carmakers, utility companies, EV owner forums, government agencies and EV advocates such as Plug In America.

Plan for charging

Most EV owners charge at home. To power up faster, invest in 240-volt, Level 2 electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).

This undated photo shows the 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric, an affordable electric car that gets 124 miles of range on a charge. Hyundai North America via AP

Dealerships can set you up with both the EVSE and installation, or you can shop online and possibly get a better deal. An average cost for the system and professional installation is about $1,750, but it varies by region as well as the specific location of your electrical panel. This figure doesn't include the cost of any permits or upgrades your electric service might need. Get estimates of these costs before you finalize your car deal. A good source for home charger information is GoElectricDrive.org.

Visit your utility company's website to see what charging plan will work best for you. Utilities in areas popular for EVs have plans that make charging affordable.

Rethink range

Conventional wisdom says EVs are impractical if they don't deliver the range of a conventional car. The figure that's often cited is 300 miles.

But that's gas-car logic, said Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing for Edmunds and an EV owner. Let's assume this is your second car, as is most often the case. If you plug in overnight with a Level 2 home charger, all you need is a car capable of meeting your daily driving needs. More range requires bigger batteries, and they raise the price of the car significantly.