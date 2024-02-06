All sections
BusinessJune 1, 2021

Eden Spa owners buy Riverview Room in downtown Cape

Matt Stuchlik and his wife, Sarah Kilpela, owners of Eden Spa and Salon at the intersection of Spanish and William streets in Cape Girardeau, have purchased the Riverview Room in downtown Cape. Located on the second floor of the Buckner-Ragsdale building at the intersection of Broadway and North Main Street, the Riverview Room offers Mississippi River views and is an event venue space that can accommodate a variety of activities, such as wedding receptions, meetings, birthday and graduation parties, business retreats, and church and service club meetings.

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
The Riverview Room, an event venue on the second floor of the Buckner-Ragsdale building in downtown Cape Girardeau, has new ownership as of last week.
The Riverview Room, an event venue on the second floor of the Buckner-Ragsdale building in downtown Cape Girardeau, has new ownership as of last week.

Matt Stuchlik and his wife, Sarah Kilpela, owners of Eden Spa and Salon at the intersection of Spanish and William streets in Cape Girardeau, have purchased the Riverview Room in downtown Cape.

Located on the second floor of the Buckner-Ragsdale building at the intersection of Broadway and North Main Street, the Riverview Room offers Mississippi River views and is an event venue space that can accommodate a variety of activities, such as wedding receptions, meetings, birthday and graduation parties, business retreats, and church and service club meetings.

Stuchlik and Kilpela plan to divide operational responsibilities of the event venue and spa between them; he will oversee the Riverview Room while she will continue to manage Eden Spa and Salon.

More information about the Riverview Room, including booking details, may be obtained by calling Stuchlik at (573) 270-5766, or by visiting the Riverview Room's Facebook page or website, www.caperiverview.com.

