Eclipse salon moves locations, keeps education

Eclipse Hair Studio is not named for the upcoming solar eclipse enveloping Southeast Missouri in April. Nor is it named for the solar eclipse that passed over the region back in 2017.

Instead, owner and stylist Becky Drury said it's named for a Mitsubishi Eclipse car she saw one day while driving.

"I happened to see one and thought it was a great name," she said. "... Once it (the salon) got started, it was moving pretty smoothly."

Drury opened the Cape Girardeau salon in November 2000. Twenty-three years later, she has moved it to a new location and celebrated that move with a grand opening event Jan. 19.

The salon's new location is at 1707 N. Kingshighway, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau. Workers at the adjacent Lavish Nail Spa were clients of Drury's and told her about the vacant space.

With the help of three Cape Girardeau companies — Boulder Construction and Columbia Construction to build the store and State Beauty Supply to provide equipment — it was transformed into a new, larger salon.

Drury's previous location on Broadway had eight stations. The new Kingshighway one has 12, as well as six shampoo bowls and a staff of 14 who are affectionately called "Eclipse Girls".

"We offer the same thing, it's just a roomier space," she said.

Eclipse offers men's and women's haircuts, coloring, highlights, extensions and facial waxing.

Rachel Jennings cuts her father Roy Jennings' hair at Eclipse Hair Studio. Eclipse provides haircuts to men, women and children, as well as extensions, coloring and highlights. Christopher Borro

Learning with style

Eclipse is what Drury called an educating salon.

Its education is part of the Summit Salon Business Center, a nationwide organization that teaches newer stylists, or associates, while on the job.