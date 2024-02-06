Eclipse salon moves locations, keeps education

Eclipse Hair Studio is not named for the upcoming solar eclipse enveloping Southeast Missouri in April. Nor is it named for the solar eclipse that passed over the region back in 2017.
Instead, owner and stylist Becky Drury said it's named for a Mitsubishi Eclipse car she saw one day while driving.
"I happened to see one and thought it was a great name," she said. "... Once it (the salon) got started, it was moving pretty smoothly."
Drury opened the Cape Girardeau salon in November 2000. Twenty-three years later, she has moved it to a new location and celebrated that move with a grand opening event Jan. 19.
The salon's new location is at 1707 N. Kingshighway, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau. Workers at the adjacent Lavish Nail Spa were clients of Drury's and told her about the vacant space.
With the help of three Cape Girardeau companies — Boulder Construction and Columbia Construction to build the store and State Beauty Supply to provide equipment — it was transformed into a new, larger salon.
Drury's previous location on Broadway had eight stations. The new Kingshighway one has 12, as well as six shampoo bowls and a staff of 14 who are affectionately called "Eclipse Girls".
"We offer the same thing, it's just a roomier space," she said.
Eclipse offers men's and women's haircuts, coloring, highlights, extensions and facial waxing.
Eclipse is what Drury called an educating salon.
Its education is part of the Summit Salon Business Center, a nationwide organization that teaches newer stylists, or associates, while on the job.
Two educators on Drury's staff help train associates with the different demands of the industry, from coloring hair to applying extensions.
Both educators are graduates of the education program.
Drury likened the training to a master's program for cosmetologists.
"They build their clientele and their craft at the same time," she said. "... It just leaves the space open to keep growing and bringing on, teaching new people."
Once they've completed the education program, the associates should have the experience needed to be more comfortable working with clients.
Drury said "Eclipse Girls" demonstrate efficient teamwork. None of them are ever competing over clients.
"If I need help and someone sees that I need help ... they know to jump in and help," she said. "It's just to make sure we can get the client out in a timely manner, make sure they have a really good service and it just runs smoothly. And they (the stylists) are learning in the process."
Bella Sander, one of the lead educators, has been working at Eclipse since 2018 and training associate stylists since 2020.
"They kind of get a free education with formulation and hair cutting and little things they need to work on," Sander said. "I'm there to help them one-on-one."
She said she enjoys helping other stylists grow and that the program can teach them a lot in a short amount of time.
Sander was an associate herself before becoming an educator. She said the program is a little more hands-on than what she learned in beauty school.
The salon is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
