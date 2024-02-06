All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

EBO MD welcomes new nurse practitioner

EBO MD's Jackson clinic welcomes Janae Eskew, a seasoned nurse practitioner with 20 years of experience in family care, focusing on children's and women's health.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Janae Eskew
Janae Eskew

Nurse practitioner Janae Eskew has joined EBO MD at its Jackson clinic, 1334 Indian Parkway.

She has spent two decades as a family nurse practitioner in Jackson, focusing on newborn and children’s exams, women’s health exams, sports physicals and minor surgical procedures.

Eskew earned an associate degree in nursing in 1993, a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2002 and a master’s degree in nursing in 2005, all from Southeast Missouri State University.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

EBO MD, a local primary care provider, has locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Fredericktown and Poplar Bluff.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessMar. 17
SPONSORED: B Well at Work: Building a Workplace That Works f...
BusinessMar. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rises again
BusinessMar. 17
Apple Ridge Orchard expands with new property acquisition, p...
BusinessMar. 17
Security Locksmith expands to Cape Girardeau, growing a fami...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
BusinessMar. 17
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
Mothes named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking for second time
BusinessMar. 17
Mothes named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking for second time
Southeast Missouri Food Bank names new board member
BusinessMar. 17
Southeast Missouri Food Bank names new board member
Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee
BusinessMar. 17
Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee
Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event
BusinessMar. 17
Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event
Discovery Playhouse, Circle Fiber schedule ribbon-cuttings
BusinessMar. 17
Discovery Playhouse, Circle Fiber schedule ribbon-cuttings
More travel brings about cheaper fuel
BusinessMar. 17
More travel brings about cheaper fuel
Chambers to hold annual dinners, regular meetings
BusinessMar. 17
Chambers to hold annual dinners, regular meetings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy