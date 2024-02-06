EBO MD welcomes new nurse practitioner

Nurse practitioner Janae Eskew has joined EBO MD at its Jackson clinic, 1334 Indian Parkway.

She has spent two decades as a family nurse practitioner in Jackson, focusing on newborn and children’s exams, women’s health exams, sports physicals and minor surgical procedures.

Eskew earned an associate degree in nursing in 1993, a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2002 and a master’s degree in nursing in 2005, all from Southeast Missouri State University.